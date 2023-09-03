United States Adopts Yoruba Language For Learners Permit Test

The United States of America has adopted Yoruba as one of the languages that Maryland Learner’s Permit Tests will be carried out.

The Yoruba language is now part of nine other new languages the Maryland Learner’s Permit Tests will be offering.

Other language options available to drivers starting this month, aside from Yoruba, are Tagalog, Amharic, Arabic, Russian, Urdu, Hindi, Farsi, Portuguese, and American Sign Language

An administrator with the Motor Vehicle Agency in Maryland, USA, Chrissy Nizer, said the languages were selected based on the US census data.

“Improving accessibility for the driver’s knowledge test and study materials is critical to serve Maryland’s linguistically diverse population,” Nizer said.

CBS News reports that the tests and study manuals were previously offered in English, Spanish, French, Korean, traditional Chinese, and Vietnamese.

United States Advices Tinubu On Niger Republic Coup

Meanwhile, the United States has urged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) led by President Bola Tinubu to apply more pressure on the Niger Republic situation.

The United States warned the sub-regional body not to put its foot off the pedal.

They insisted that more pressure should be applied to ensure the release of President Mohamed Bazoum.

According to a statement by Matthew Miller, the spokesman of the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, the United States commended Tinubu for the stringent measures applied to restore democracy in the embattled country.

The statement says: “Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with President Bola Tinubu.

“The Secretary commended President Tinubu’s leadership of the ECOWAS Second Extraordinary Summit on the situation in the Republic of Niger.

“He noted the importance of maintaining pressure on the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland to restore constitutional order and to see President Mohamed Bazoum and his family released.”

Bazoum has been held in his Presidential Palace residence in Niamey since he was ousted by the military on July 26.

The military suspended the constitution and appointed a 21-member transitional government.