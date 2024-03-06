Tinubu To Inaugurate Abuja Rail Mass Transit In May – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that the Abuja Rail Mass Transit (ARMT) is 95% complete and will be ready for inauguration by May 2024.

The Minister expressed optimism on Wednesday when he hosted the Belgium Ambassador to Nigeria, Daniel Bertrand, at his office in Abuja.

Wike said President Bola Tinubu had given him marching orders upon assumption of office for the rail project to be ready within one year. He confirmed that the company handling the project, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), is on track to make it ready for commissioning by May.

According to Wike, the feat was part of the efforts to improve public transportation in the nation’s capital.

He said: “When we came on board, we found out that the Abuja Light Rail was not functional and we felt that it would be a good thing for the people if we decongest the city by putting it to function.

“So, President Bola Tinubu directed that whatever can be done, should be done, so that in his one year in office, the light rail will come on board for the use of the residents.

“The people can use it going out of the city, going to the airport and other area councils, and instead of going with their vehicles, they can take the train.

“I can announce to you that we are almost there. The company handling the project, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), is almost 95 percent completed. By the grace of God, we believe that in May, Mr President will inaugurate it.”

Wike added efforts were ongoing to ensure the registration of pubic transport within the FCT as a way of further combating insecurity.

He acknowledged that the deficit in public transportation was constituting a security challenge in the city, adding that most of the operators were not registered and most residents do not know the vehicle they are boarding.

The minister revealed that the government had concluded plans to build taxi and bus terminals where residents could patronize registered and identified operators, adding that the construction of the terminals would commence next month, with the approval of the Bureau of Public Procurement.