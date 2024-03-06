Lifeless Bodies Of Six Police Officers Allegedly Killed By Fulani Herdsmen Recovered In Delta

A joint team of security agents and local vigilantes have successfully retrieved the bodies of some deceased police officers who were part of the IRT Abuja, PMF 51 Oghara, and Anti-Kidnapping Squad, Asaba.

It was gathered that the recovery operation took place in the Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State after the team conducted search efforts in the forest on both Sunday and Monday.

It is worth noting that on January 24, 2024, three police officers, all Inspectors, were dispatched to the Ohoror community in Ughelli North, Delta State, in response to a distress call made by an individual named Moses Progress, who is currently on the run.

Progress claimed to have been attacked by suspected Fulani herdsmen while conducting a ritual near a bridge close to the tipping point. Unfortunately, the police officers deployed never returned from this mission, and their fate remains unknown.

Naija News, however, understands that a police inspector, who managed to escape from the captivity of the herdsmen, confirmed the alleged killing of six officers and the disappearance of 15 others.

Although the police authorities in Delta State have remained silent about the incident, a group of local vigilante members discovered the bodies of some of the slain officers between Sunday and Monday in the forest.

Vanguard reported that the operational huts belonging to the suspected killer Fulani herdsmen were demolished, and six corpses were found in the Agadama bush, while the whereabouts of the others remain unknown.

A senior security source at the Delta State Police Command, who reportedly confirmed the development on condition of anonymity, said: “The recovered corpses of the officers have been deposited at Mariere Central Hospital morgue in Ughelli.

“While depositing them at the morgue, some officials of the Delta State government were with the vigilante members, though it was not confirmed if the officials were representatives of the government.

“They spent over three hours at the hospital morgue during the documentation before being attended to at Ughelli Central Hospital.”

The media platform quoted another source saying, “No details yet, and I will get back to you as we progress.”