Insecurity Has Reduced Since Tinubu Took Over Office – Akpabio

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, said the insecurity in the country is not in any way connected to President Bola Tinubu.

He insisted that insecurity has drastically decreased since Tinubu took over office.

Akpabio argued that the present attacks are an aberration and no longer on the scale they used to be.

He stated this while contributing to the debate on a motion on the killing of 50 persons by suspected terrorists masquerading as herdsmen and increasing insecurity in Kwande, Ukum, Logo, and Katsina-Ala local government areas of the Benue State.

The motion was sponsored by Senator Emmanuel Udende (APC-Benue North East).

Akpabio said: “The primary responsibility of the state government is to use the security vote to ensure that the security of lives and properties in Benue state is protected.

“The first line of thought is the government of Benue as Senator Udende brought, we have not heard any comments from the government of Benue.

“If 50 people have been killed and communities have been attacked, we will expect that the state government will marshal out plans with the immediate security operatives within the affected state and see what they can do before bringing it to the President.

“And I want to assure you that President Bola Tinubu, though he has not stayed long in office, is supportive of the activities of the Armed Forces, and by the time the Senate meets with him in conjunction with the House of Representatives, I believe that the resolutions that we come out will benefit the entire country.

“It is a fact that since his assumption of duties, insecurity has abated, and major attacks are no longer taking place, but this one is just an aberration, and it will be brought to an end.

“I assure the good people of the areas affected that this matter is now on the floor of the Senate, and we are taking serious actions with the presidency to ensure that normalcy is restored to the areas and the victims are also taken care of.”