Senate Reacts As Power Outage Hits National Assembly Complex

The Nigerian Senate has said the sudden power outage experienced on the floor of the chamber was caused by a faulty generator that provides electricity to the Red Chamber.

Naija News earlier reported that a power outage at the Senate Chambers of the National Assembly on Tuesday delayed plenary for up to 30 minutes.

The Senators were forced to wait for power to be restored to the National Assembly before they could commence the sitting on Tuesday.

It was gathered that Senate President Godswill Akpabio later commenced plenary after power was restored some minutes later and apologized for the development and the heat.

He explained that about nine offices still experienced outages as work was ongoing to rectify the situation.

Speaking with reporters after plenary, the Chairman of the Committee on Senate Services, Senator Sunday Karimi, stated that the situation was caused by a faulty generator.

The lawmaker stated that the power outage had nothing to do with fuel scarcity, saying that the situation was eventually resolved.

He said, “It is an uncommon incident. Since the 10th Assembly, we have not heard of this kind of experience.

“Often, when we are sitting, we use the generator. Unfortunately, our generator developed a fault today.

“It has nothing to do with the fuel issue. So, it is time to switch to the second generator used by the House of Representatives.

“You will also observe that within 10 to 15 minutes of the switching, our generator was restored.”