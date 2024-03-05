Reactions As Power Outage Hits Senate Chamber Of National Assembly (Video)

A power outage at the Senate Chambers of the National Assembly on Tuesday delayed plenary.

Naija News reports the Senators were forced to wait for power to be restored to the National Assembly before they could commence the sitting on Tuesday.

It was gathered that Senate President Godswill Akpabio later commenced plenary after power was restored some minutes later and apologized for the development and the heat.

He explained that about nine offices still experienced outages as work was ongoing to rectify the situation.

A video of the Senate Chamber in darkness circulated on social media, drawing reactions from netizens.

