Presidency Speaks On UAE Lifting Visa Ban On Nigerians

The Presidency has denied media reports that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has lifted the ban on visa services for Nigerians.

It was earlier reported that the UAE had announced the restoration of visa services for Nigerians, confirming that they can now visit the country again.

Reports stated that the restoration of visa services was announced in a joint statement by the federal government of Nigeria and the UAE titled “Resumption of Visa Services for Nigerians Travelling to the UAE, ” dated March 4, 2024.

The statement noted that the achievement follows the discussions between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

The statement disclosed that the commencement of visa issuance, which resumed on March 4, 2024, is a milestone, reflecting the successful outcome of in-depth talks between the two nations.

But in a post via his official X handle on Tuesday evening, presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, refuted the reports, saying that UAE has not resumed visa issuance to Nigerians.

The Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy said the document in circulation is not authorized either by the Nigerian or the UAE governments.

He wrote: “UAE has not resumed visa issuance to Nigerians. The document in circulation is not authorized either by the Nigerian government or the UAE.”

Naija News recalls the UAE had in 2022, banned about 20 countries including Nigeria from travelling to Dubai, leading to a diplomatic row between the two nations.

However, President Tinubu in 2023, visited the country and engaged in diplomatic talks with the country’s leaders.

The president told the ambassador that both nations should agree on core aviation and immigration issues.