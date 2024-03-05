Peter Obi Awards Scholarship To Kano Tricyclist For Returning N15 Million

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has awarded a scholarship to Kano-native tricycle operator Auwalu Salisu for his honesty in returning N15 million to its rightful owner.

The scholarship announcement was made by Obi at Tuesday’s ongoing Leadership Awards and Conference in Abuja.

Naija News gathered that Salisu, a 22-year-old tricycle rider and Yankaba resident in Nasarawa Local Government Area, returned N15 million to its rightful owner, a visitor from the Republic of Chad, after hearing a radio announcement about the missing money.

Obi, accompanied by Ahmed Datti and the university’s proprietor, declared that Baze University would take care of all Salisu’s needs, including feeding, schooling, and accommodation, until he completes his education.

Meanwhile, After being named Politician of the Year, Obi emphasized the critical need for investment in Northern Nigeria, highlighting the region’s untapped agricultural potential as a more significant revenue source than oil.

He pointed out the paradox of Nigeria importing grain from war-torn Ukraine despite having more fertile land, noting the underutilization of agricultural land in Nigeria compared to Ukraine.

Specifically, he mentioned that vast areas in Borno and Taraba states are uncultivated, despite being significantly larger than Belgium, a country that exports far more agricultural products than Nigeria does.

Obi concluded that addressing Nigeria’s economic challenges and reducing crime rates depend on creating job opportunities and a conducive business environment for the youth, thereby lifting them out of poverty.