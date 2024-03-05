NIN: NCC Reveals What Will Happen To Barred Lines After 180 Days

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed that over 40 million telephone lines barred because owners failed to link their SIM cards with their National Identification Number (NIN) will soon be unable to make calls.

According to the NCC Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Mouka, on Tuesday, if the affected lines are not acted upon in the next 180 days, they won’t be able to receive calls but will only be able to text and make calls. But after the stipulated days, they will also be barred from making calls.

He added that if no action is taken to rectify the SIM’s status within 365 days, the owners will lose such lines completely to the service providers.

According to him, the phone lines blocked by telecommunications companies have exceeded the deadline of February 28, 2024, set by the regulatory body requiring telecom customers to connect their SIM cards to their National Identification Numbers (NIN).

He said, “If the barred lines are not acted upon in the next 180 days, they won’t be able to receive calls but will only be able to text and make calls. But after the stipulated days, they would be barred from making calls too. And might forfeit their lines to their respective service provider within 365 days.”