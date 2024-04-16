105 Million Nigerians Have Received NINs – NIMC Confirms, Reveal Target

According to the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), over 105 million Nigerians have been registered and administered the National Identification Numbers (NIN).

However, the commission’s Head of Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke, disclosed during an X Space over the weekend that the organization targets capturing the country’s over 200 million population by 2026.

“As of today, over 105 million NIN have been issued to Nigerians and legal residents. We want to assure Nigerians that within the next one or two years, we will reach our target of enrolling all Nigerians,” Vanguard quoted Adegoke to have said during the X space.

Adegoke further emphasized that upon Abisoye Coker’s appointment as the director-general of MIMC, she recognized the need to streamline the modification and enrollment procedures.

He said: “In the past if any applicant had issues with the data on their NIN, you had to go to our office or any of our centres physically to go and do the modification.

“However, I want to remind Nigerians that when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, came on board on May 29, 2023, one of the pillars of the Renewed Hope Agenda was to strengthen the national identification system in Nigeria.

“In August, President Tinubu nominated Engineer Abisoye Coker to manage the affairs of the commission. When she became the DG/CEO, one of the things she noticed was that the process for modification and the process for enrollment was a bit cumbersome. So, she came up with a self-service platform.

“Now, this service is to ensure that Nigerians, either here or abroad, do not need to go to a centre or do not need to be physically present for modification to be done. Through this platform, Nigerians can change their names, dates of birth, email addresses, phone numbers, and so on. They can do all these in the comfort of their homes or offices on their devices, be it iOS or Android-based devices.”

Adegoke highlighted that thanks to the self-service portal, modifications are now processed within 24-48 hours, a significant improvement from the previous lengthy waiting period of months.

Furthermore, he clarified the difference between the NIMC self-service portal and the NIMC mobile app, emphasizing that each platform serves distinct functions.

The mobile app is designed for identification and linking mobile numbers to NINs, whereas the self-service portal is specifically for data modifications, a feature not present on the app.