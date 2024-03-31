N16,000 To Correct Date Of Birth – NIMC Lists Fees For Correcting NIN, Biodata On Mobile App

Advertisement

Nigerians are now required to pay N16,000 to correct their date of birth on the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) mobile application.

Naija News reports that the NIMC recently unveiled the charges that Nigerians must pay in order to update the information on their National Identification Number (NIN).

In a post via its official X handle over the weekend, NIMC revealed that a newly introduced mobile app allows users to change inaccurately registered names, dates of birth, and phone numbers.

The app and online platform enable users to sign up for the service. Following this, users are required to input their NIN, last name, and email address before accessing the data modification feature.

Initially, NIMC did not specify a fee for data modifications, but seven days later, in response to user complaints about technical issues with the mobile app, the commission announced varying fees for different self-service options to modify data such as name, age, date of birth, phone number, and email address linked to the NIN.

As it stands, to correct personal data on the NIMC App, you are required to pay the following fees:

N1,522.5 for Name Correction

N16,340 for Date of Birth Correction

N1,522.5 for Address Correction

N1,522.5 for Email Correction

See the post below:

Good news!!! You no longer have to go to a NIN enrolment center to modify your NIN record. You can modify your date of birth, name, address, email, and phone number on the NIMC SELF-SERVICE APP. What are you waiting for??? pic.twitter.com/oQEQck2gi8 — NIMC (@nimc_ng) March 30, 2024

It is worth noting that the NIMC has previously released fee schedules for various services related to updating information on the NIN database.

In the year 2021, the NIMC disclosed that individuals would need to pay fees ranging from N5,000 to N15,000 for rectifying inaccurate data in the NIN database.

As stated by the then NIMC regional coordinator in Alausa, Lagos, Funmi Opensanwo, the charges differ based on the type of correction needed, such as name, address, card renewal or replacement, and date of birth.