FG To Launch New National Identity Card

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), on Friday, announced the decision to launch a new National Identity Card with payment and other social service features.

The New National Identity card would be delivered in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System (NIBSS).

According to the Head of Corporate Communications of NIMC, Dr Kayode Adegoke, the project would be powered by AfriGO.

The statement reads, ”The National ID card, layered with verifiable National Identity features, is backed by the NIMC Act No. 23 of 2007, which mandates NIMC to enrol and issue a General Multipurpose card (GMPC) to Nigerians and legal residents.

“This card will address the demand for physical identification enabling cardholders prove their identity, access government and private social services, facilitate financial inclusion for disenfranchised Nigerians, empower citizens, as well as encourage increased participation in nation-building.

“Only registered citizens and legal residents with the National Identification Number (NIN) will be eligible to request the card.

“The card, which will be produced according to ICAO standards, is positioned as the country’s default national identity card.

“In addition to this functionality, cardholders will also be able to use the cards as debit or prepaid cards by linking same to bank accounts of their choice.

“The card shall enable eligible persons especially those financially excluded from social and financial services have access to multiple government interventions programs.

“In line with data protection regulation and public interest, NIMC remains committed to protecting cardholders’ personal data and will ensure compliance with international standards on data security protocols as security features that protect the confidentiality and safety of users’ information.

“Key features will include:

“Machine-readable Zone (MRZ) in conformation with ICAO for e-passport information

“Identity card Issue Date and document number in line with ICAO standard.

“Additional features include travel, health insurance information, microloans, agriculture, food stamps, transport, and energy subsidies, etc.

“Nigeria’s quick response code (NQR) containing the national identification number

“Biometric authentication, such as fingerprint and pictures, as the primary medium for identity verification through the data on the card chip

“Offline capability that allows transactions in areas with limited network coverage or zero infrastructure connectivity

“Functionality as a debit and prepaid card catering to both banked and unbanked individuals

“Request for cards by registered citizens and legal residents will be made available online, at any commercial bank, various agencies or agents participating in multiple programs and/or any NIMC offices nationwide.”