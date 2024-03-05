Nigerian Govt Decries Decline In Wildlife Population

The federal government claims that the reduction in wildlife population is endangering the ecosystem’s delicate balance.

Speaking on Tuesday at the 2024 World Wildlife Day celebration in Abuja, Environment Minister, Balarabe Lawal, emphasized the importance of bridging the gap between humans and the natural world.

Naija News reports that Lawal stated that the Ministry has taken the lead in promoting the preservation and protection of Nigeria’s abundant diversity of wild plants and animals.

He said, “In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, technological advancements offer us unprecedented opportunities to enhance conservation efforts and forge deeper connections between humanity and the natural world.

“From cutting- edge monitoring systems to innovative data analytics, digital tools empowers us to better understand, protect and preserve our wildlife.

“Together, let us double our efforts and harness the transformative power of technology to forge stronger connections between people and planet, and safeguard the irreplaceable treasures of our natural world.”

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment Mahmud Kambari, had earlier stated that it was crucial to consider how important wildlife was to preserving the delicate balance of ecosystems and to life as we know it.

Kambari said, “From the majestic elephants roaming the Savannahs to the colourful bird species adorning our skies, each creature contributes to the intricate web of life that sustains us all.

“However, we are deeply aware of the threats facing our wildlife such as wildlife trade, poaching, habitat destruction, pollution, climate change among others.’’