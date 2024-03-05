Nigeria Has No Reason To Be Poor – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has said Nigeria does not have any reason to be poor.

Obi stated that hunger and poverty should never be part of the lives of Nigerians, especially in the North with plenty of land for agriculture.

He said this on Tuesday while reacting to his award as the LEADERSHIP Politician of the Year 2023 at the annual LEADERSHIP Conference and Awards held in Abuja

Obi stated that young Nigerians should be productively engaged by the government and private firms in order to eliminate poverty and crime.

He said: “Let me thank the LEADERSHIP Newspaper for this event and the award. We’ve all heard from the keynote speaker.

“For me, this award, I am grateful to the almighty God. If I have the opportunity, I will give my all to the country.

“I am not desperate to be president, I am desperate to make Nigeria work.

“We have no reasons to be poor. Poverty should never be part of our lives especially in the North.”

Obi said it was a shame that Ukraine, a war-torn country, donated grains to Nigeria when Niger State alone can feed the whole of Africa.

The former Governor of Anambra State added that with over 7,442,00 square meters of land, Nigeria can feed Africa.

He added: “Ukraine has no reason to give us grain. Niger State can feed Nigeria, Africa with over 73, 000 square meters of land.

“The two biggest states in the North-East, Borno with over 70,000 square metres of land and Taraba, are four times the size of Belgium that is exporting food. There is so much we can do in the country if we have the right leadership.

“The more you remove people out of poverty, the more you have less criminals.”