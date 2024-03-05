JUST IN: Agric Minister Reveals Factor Affecting Food Availability In Nigeria

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, has mentioned smuggling as a key issue impacting the food supply in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the minister mentioned this during his address to the House of Representatives on Tuesday as part of the policy debate series at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

The Minister of State (Agriculture and Food Security), Sabi Abdullahi, and the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, along with other high-ranking government officials, were present at the esteemed chamber.

“We have seen smuggling of foodstuff to other neighbouring countries. This has affected the availability of food items in the country,” Kyari said.

In November 2023, the 10th House led by Abbas Tajudeen introduced the Sectoral Debate series, a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing the constitutional supervision of the executive branch of the government.

More details shortly…