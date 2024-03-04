Hardship: State-by-State Distribution Of Grains Commences This Week – Minister Confirms

The distribution of 42,000 metric tons of grains across all 36 states of the federation will commence this week, as approved by President Bola Tinubu, Naija News reports.

Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, confirmed this on Monday, stating that his ministry is collaborating with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Department of State Service (DSS) to ensure that the grains reach the intended recipients in appropriate quantities and packaging.

Kyari noted this on his official social media account today, revealing that 58,500 metric tons of milled rice from large-scale rice millers will also be made available in the market to promote stability.

The Minister said: “In these trying times, I extend my sincere compassion to those affected by the hardships in the country. I understand the gravity of the situation, especially with the unfortunate event of foodstuff warehouse looting.

“Amidst these challenges, I want to assure you that our commitment to your well-being remains resolute. We shall commence the distribution of 42,000 metric tons of grains, as approved by Mr. President, across the 36 states of the federation as one of the programs to be rolled-out this week.

“We are working hand in hand with NEMA and the DSS to ensure that the grains get to the right people in the right packages and quantities. Furthermore, 58,500 metric tons of milled rice from mega rice millers will also be released into the market for stabilization.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian analyst and former Commissioner for Information in Rivers State, Austin Tam-George, has described the reported humanitarian food donation from war-torn Ukraine to Nigeria as embarrassing and a sign of a serious economic crisis.

Naija News reported earlier that the Government of Ukraine has stepped in to offer 25,000 tonnes of wheat as emergency food aid to 1.3 million vulnerable individuals in northeast Nigeria, amidst the country’s escalating inflation and food price crises.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued by the Senior Communications and Public Diplomacy Officer at the British High Commission’s Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, Atinuke Akande-Alegbe.

The donation, as mentioned by Akande-Alegbe, was carried out within the context of the United Nations World Food Program’s (WFP’s) response in northeast Nigeria.

Reacting, however, to the news while appearing on Sunrise Daily on Monday, March 4, 2024, Tam-George said the development highlighted the economic and leadership challenges faced by Nigeria.

Tam-George questioned why Nigeria, with its favourable weather and soil conditions, should be reliant on food aid from a country like Ukraine, currently embroiled in a serious war with Russia.

He emphasized that Nigeria has the resources and population to produce enough food domestically, rather than depending on external assistance, especially from a country facing significant challenges like Ukraine.