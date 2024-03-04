Video: Again, Residents Attack, Loot Truck Carrying Food Items In Dei-Dei Area Of Abuja

Residents of Abuja attacked and looted a truck carrying food items in the Dei-Dei area on Monday morning, March 4.

Naija News reports that this comes barely 24 hours after Abuja residents looted a warehouse belonging to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Department of Agriculture on Sunday.

The warehouse was raided by the residents who carted away foodstuff and other items.

However, a video making the rounds on social media shows Abuja residents stealing bags of food items from a truck.

X user, Imran Muhammad, who shared the video online, wrote, “This morning, there was another incident of a truck carrying food items being looted in Daidai, Abuja.”

Meanwhile, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has described Sunday’s looting of a government warehouse in Abuja as a reflection of the frustration of the majority of Nigerians grappling with the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Speaking on Channels Television’s breakfast show, ‘The Morning Brief’, on Monday, Adegboruwa said the looting is a message to the President and his economic team that there is a need to rejig the system to guarantee the survival of Nigerians.

He said, “Across all state in Nigeria presently there is crisis of survival from the part of the people. So, it is not just this particular occurrence, a truck bearing foodstuff was randomly attacked and looted. I do not support this in any way at all because we must have an environment where we can secure lives and property.”