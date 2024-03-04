Hardship: ‘This Is A Message To Tinubu’ – Adegboruwa Speaks On Looting Of Abuja Warehouse

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has described Sunday’s looting of a government warehouse in Abuja as a reflection of the frustration of the majority of Nigerians grappling with the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Naija News reported that Abuja residents looted a warehouse belonging to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Department of Agriculture on Sunday.

The warehouse was raided by the residents who carted away foodstuff and other items.

Speaking on Channels Television’s breakfast show, ‘The Morning Brief’, on Monday, Adegboruwa said the looting is a message to the President and his economic team that there is a need to rejig the system to guarantee the survival of Nigerians.

He said, “Across all state in Nigeria presently there is crisis of survival from the part of the people. So, it is not just this particular occurrence, a truck bearing foodstuff was randomly attacked and looted. I do not support this in any way at all because we must have an environment where we can secure lives and property.

“But it is a reflection of the fact that the economic policies of the present administration are not helping the people of the country and of course these occurrences showcase the frustration that people are going through.

“You know what they say that we pray that we don’t get to a position where the poor will rise up to be eating the rich. I think there is a message to the President and members of his economic team that there is need to rejig the system in such a way that will allow for survival of the majority of our people.”