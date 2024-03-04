Soldiers Storm IPOB Hideout, Recover Explosives

The Nigerian Army has reportedly killed an Indigenous People of Biafra’s (IPOB) fighter during a fierce gun battle in the Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State.

The troops reportedly overpowered the fighters and conducted a clearance operation on their hideout.

Speaking via a statement on Sunday, the Director, Army Public Relations, Maj. Gen disclosed that the troops recovered three Improvised Explosive Devices and other arms and ammunition.

The statement read, “Nigerian Army troops have successfully cleared IPOB/ESN hideout at Ihiteukwa Community in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State, neutralising one IPOB/ESN Terrorist after an intense firefight on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

“On overpowering the fighters, the gallant troops searched their hideout and recovered three IEDs, one Toyota Highlander SUV, one Hilux vehicle, eight rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, six rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition, and one locally fabricated single barrel gun.

“Other items recovered from the terrorists’ hideout include a pair of proscribed Biafran uniforms, one solar panel, one CCTV camera, 10 mobile phones, batteries, a bundle of proscribed Biafran Currency, three solar street lights, three jungle hats, pairs of black boots and assorted charms.”

He also said troops encountered IPOB fighters in Abia state.

Onyema added that the fighters fled their hideout as a result, stating that weapons were recovered there.

“In a separate operation, conducted by troops at a suspected IPOB/ESN crossing point in Akawa Nneato general area of Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, own troops engaged the terrorists in a firefight resulting in the terrorists scampering in disarray into nearby bushes.

“On exploiting further after the shootout, troops recovered one AK-47 Rifle loaded with 19 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, two empty magazines, and one FN Rifle loaded with four rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition,” the statement added.