Shettima Sends Message To Nigerians On How To Express Their Grievances Against Ongoing Economic Crisis

Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged Nigerians to be mature and responsible about expressing their grievances against the Federal Government.

Shettima stated this at the 29th pre-Ramadan lecture organised by the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Muslim Alumni.

The Vice President, who was represented by his special adviser on political matters, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, explained that the presidency would have adopted a more accessible alternative to its recent policies if the options were viable.

He lamented that the federal government has no choice but to adopt certain policies which are “more telling on the poor”.

Shettima explained that the Federal Government expects the citizenry to be mature in expressing their feelings about the nation’s present condition.

According to him, “The consequences of our past are the stark realities we face today, such as rising cost of living and pessimism over our prospect to turn round our economy in the direction of growth and inclusive development.

“Yet, my brothers and sisters, we do not have the choice of continuing in the direction that brought us where we are today. We have to fix this country, and failure to do this is not an option.

“All the options we have are difficult and challenging, and they are, without a doubt, more telling on the poor. If there are easier and reliable alternatives to the policy choices we have adopted, we would have adopted them.

“Our administration does not plan to make lives of Nigerians more difficult. Nor do we intend to deceive fellow citizens that the change in direction and the expected outcome can be achieved without pain or sacrifices.

“Fellow alumni, I appeal to you to help make space for our administration to achieve the goal of turning our nation around. As products of a distinguished institution, we have learnt that progress is only possible if it is informed by criticism and critical scrutiny. We expect that Nigerians should express their feelings over our circumstances in a responsible and mature manner.”