Photo News: Fresh Protest Surfaces In Abuja Community Over Navy ‘Take Over’

The Nigerian Navy’s alleged encroachment on the land of Iddo-Sarki residents along Airport Road in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, sparked a protest on Monday.

Naija News learnt that the tension had been building up for the past two weeks when the Navy erected demolition signposts, urging the natives and residents to evacuate their homes.

Details about the event are still sketchy as of the time of filling this report.

See more photos from Monday’s protest below, as shared by Daily Trust:

Meanwhile, no less than 15 people have been detained for their involvement in the looting of a warehouse in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

Naija News previously reported that on Sunday, hoodlums attacked the Agric Department Strategic food stockpile in Tasha, Abuja, and stole food and other valuables.

According to a statement made by the Federal Capital Territory Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, command operatives detained some of the hoodlums and recovered stolen items.

She detailed that the suspects were found with 26 bags of Maize, five motorcycles, and some destroyed aluminium roofing.

“The Command wishes to state that normalcy has since been restored to the environment and the situation is very much under control, as fifteen (15) suspects were arrested, including two local security guards employed by the warehouse management,” the statement read.