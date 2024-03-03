Gist
Hardship: Police Arrest 15 Hoodlums For ‘Looting’ Wearhouse In Abuja, Recover Items
No less than 15 people have been detained for their involvement in the looting of a warehouse in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.
Naija News previously reported that on Sunday, hoodlums attacked the Agric Department Strategic food stockpile in Tasha, Abuja, and stole food and other valuables.
According to a statement made by the Federal Capital Territory Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, command operatives detained some of the hoodlums and recovered stolen items.
She detailed that the suspects were found with 26 bags of Maize, five motorcycles, and some destroyed aluminum roofing.
“The Command wishes to state that normalcy has since been restored to the environ and the situation is very much under control, as fifteen (15) suspects were arrested, including two local security guards employed by the warehouse management,” the statement read.
FCTA Confirms Abuja Warehouse Looting
Addressing journalists on the incident, ARD Secretariat spokesperson, Zakari Aliyu, said the secretary witnessed the aftermath of the looting where residents took everything from the warehouse and caused damage to the property.
He said further information will be provided by FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, and FCT Mandate Secretary, Agric Secretariat, Lawan Geidam during their expected visit to the facility on Monday.