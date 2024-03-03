Hardship: Police Arrest 15 Hoodlums For ‘Looting’ Wearhouse In Abuja, Recover Items

No less than 15 people have been detained for their involvement in the looting of a warehouse in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

Naija News previously reported that on Sunday, hoodlums attacked the Agric Department Strategic food stockpile in Tasha, Abuja, and stole food and other valuables.

According to a statement made by the Federal Capital Territory Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, command operatives detained some of the hoodlums and recovered stolen items.

She detailed that the suspects were found with 26 bags of Maize, five motorcycles, and some destroyed aluminum roofing.

“The Command wishes to state that normalcy has since been restored to the environ and the situation is very much under control, as fifteen (15) suspects were arrested, including two local security guards employed by the warehouse management,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration has verified the looting of its warehouse in Dei-Dei by FCT residents due to economic challenges.