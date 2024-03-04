Obasanjo, Peter Obi Meet Chief Imam Of Egbaland

A former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, visited Sheikh Sa’ad Bamgbola, the Chief Imam of Egbaland, to celebrate his 90th birthday on Sunday.

Accompanied by the immediate past Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Sarafa Tunji Ishola, and the National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ralph Nwosu, the delegation extended their felicitations to the revered Muslim leader on reaching this milestone.

During the visit, Obasanjo highlighted the Imam’s exemplary leadership, noting his significant contributions to promoting understanding and unity among people of different faiths and ethnic backgrounds.

The former president praised Sheikh Bamgbola for his inspirational leadership to millions of faithful across the nation and his efforts in utilizing his high office to foster peace and cohesion within the diverse Nigerian society.

Obasanjo said, “I was on my way into the lift when I met my friend and brother and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, and his entourage arriving for the Church thanksgiving service. I immediately urged him to join me on this visit. So, also for the chairman of ADC and others that have joined me here this morning for this visit.”