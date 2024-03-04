Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 4th March, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 4th March 2024.

The PUNCH: The police have beefed up security at the warehouses belonging to the National Emergency Management Agency nationwide following the looting of food warehouses in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Sunday, by suspected hoodlums.

Vanguard: EFFORTS by the Federal Government to curb the rising inflation will lead to N5 trillion cash mop up from the banking industry as the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN implements the hike in banks’ Cash Reserve Ratio, CRR to 45 per cent.

The Nation: Nigeria is removing all clogs to investment and business, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said yesterday. He explained that Nigeria is the best country in the world for returns on investments.

Daily Trust: The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has debunked reports that its warehouse was looted by hoodlums in Abuja. Daily Trust had reported how hoodlums raided some warehouses in the nation’s capital on Sunday morning.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.