List Of Dignitaries Who Attended Obasanjo’s 87th Birthday Thanksgiving Service

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo marked the commencement of his 87th birthday celebration with a Thanksgiving Service on Sunday.

Naija News reports that the service was held at The Chapel of Christ The Glorious King, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The service was anchored by the founding pastor of the Loveworld Assembly, popularly known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Some of the dignitaries present at the event include the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Gbenga Daniel, the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, and many Ogun traditional rulers.

In a series of posts via his official X handle, Obi said Obasanjo’s love for the nation is very evident in his firm commitment to the unity and peace of the country.

Obi said Obasanjo remains a true leader, who not only engineered so many positive transformations in the nation but put in place a sound economic foundation for the country.

He wrote: “I joined our revered leader and mentor, President Olusegun Obasanjo in his Thanksgiving Service at The Chapel of Christ The Glorious King, OOPL, Abeokuta to mark the Commencement of his 87th birthday celebrations.

“I was delighted to celebrate with these very respected Nigerians who have contributed immeasurably to the growth of our nation. President Obasanjo has remained a true and exceptional patriot whose ultimate desire is the development and progress of our nation.

“His love for the nation is very evident in his firm commitment to the unity and peace of our dear country. President Obasanjo remains a true leader who not only engineered so many positive transformations in our nation but put in place a sound economic foundation, which if we had followed, we would not be in the sorry state we are today.

“With our dear nation, going through very challenging times, and occasioned leadership failure, President Obasanjo has continued to courageously add his voice to the demand for good governance in the country.

“He not only speaks, but he takes action to ensure that our nation is saved from further chaos. As a father figure, he has continued to inspire and mentor the younger generation in transformational leadership.

“I am delighted to celebrate him today. On this day, I pray God to grant these two great leaders more healthy and fruitful years ahead, as they continue to play their part in the development of our nation, through their immeasurable contributions.

“Great nations are built on solid foundations laid by such exemplary elders.”