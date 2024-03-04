Ex-Commissioner In Enugu, Emeka Okeke Loses Father

Chief Okeke J Omagh, the father of Enugu politician, lawyer, and former Commissioner, noEmeka Okeke, has reportedly died.

Naija News learnt that the respected community and religious leader from Obuoffia Awkunanaw in Nkanu West Local Government of Enugu State, passed away at the age of 92.

Confirming the passing out of his father during a press earlier in Enugu, Okeke said the nonagenarian died on Saturday, February 24, at his residence in Obuoffia.

He mentioned that the late Chief, born on January 30, 1932, had a remarkable career at the Nigerian Coal Corporation and retired by choice.

“After retirement, he remained active as he ventured into oil and gas business, downstream, becoming the Executive Director of Checkpoint Petroleum Ltd.

“Chief Okeke is survived by his wife, children, several grandchildren and great grandchildren,” the former commissioner noted adding that arrangements for the funeral would be announced later.

Last week, the entertainment industry and fans nationwide were thrown into mourning the loss of renowned Yoruba actor, Quadri Oyebamiji, popularly known as Sisi Quadri.

Naija News reports that Sisi Quadri passed away following a brief illness.

The actor’s younger brother, Muftau Oyebamiji, shared the saddening details of his demise, revealing that the actor slumped at a movie location on February 19, 2024, and subsequently died in the hospital.

The tragic news was disclosed in Iwo, Osun State, where Sisi Quadri was laid to rest on Saturday in front of his residence in the Agbowo area.

Muftau’s account provided a glimpse into the sudden nature of the actor’s passing, which has left the movie industry and his fans in shock.

He said, “We were called that he slumped while acting in location on 19 February 2024. One of my brothers went to pick him at the location.

“He had sent money to us on 18th for the remembrance of our mother who died one year ago on 22nd of February 2023. He constructed a borehole in memory of our mother.

“We took him to hospital after returning from location. They conducted test on him and they told us that he was having malaria. He was treated. He left the hospital on 26th February 2024. He complained of ulcers.

“After leaving hospital, he was preparing to return to the location but we opposed it. We told him that he needed to rest. We switched off his phone since he was brought back from the location.

“On the 28th, he developed hiccups. He was taken to hospital and treated. But when the treatment yielded no result, he was referred to Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, on Thursday.

“While we were going, he gave us N300,000 and later transferred N1 million into our account in case we needed anything at the hospital. He walked into the hospital himself but later died on Friday.”