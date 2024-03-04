Ex-aviation Minister Faults Tinubu’s Statement On Bribe-Seeking Officials

President Bola Tinubu was criticized on Sunday by former aviation minister, Osita Chidoka for ordering Qatari business leaders to expose Nigerian officials who request bribes before permitting them to conduct business in the nation.

While making the announcement, Tinubu assured the global business community that his administration will take firm action against any unethical or dishonest behavior that jeopardizes investor trust in the country’s economy.

Naija News reports that Tinubu declared that the nation would no longer be constrained by outdated corruption and bureaucratic roadblocks that made conducting business difficult.

In response to his remarks, Chidoka expressed his embarrassment at Tinubu’s decision to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor by de-marketing the nation.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain voiced his worries during his appearance as a guest on Politics Today on Channels Television.

He said, “It was an unfortunate statement. I was shocked and embarrassed that he was continuing Buhari’s type of de-marketing of Nigeria.

“There are many Nigerians who will not ask for a bribe or disturb people. The people who will probably ask you for a bribe are in the minority. The job of the President is to sell Nigeria, to be the chief spokesperson and chief salesperson of Nigeria.

“I think this is the lacuna that comes when there is a poor briefing from the agencies of government. I don’t really blame the President. I blame the inability of people like the Minister of Information and Foreign Affairs for the theme of the government.

“The government has to have a theme like we are pro-investment, we want to attract foreign exchange. Our mission is to deodorise Nigeria, to tell a good story about Nigeria, to tell Africa’s rising narrative and to say that this change of government is a new mandate that tells you how Nigeria has been able to sustain democracy for 24 going to 25 years now.

“So the story about Nigeria is not a story of bribery and corruption. And we don’t want a President who people are calling from Qatar to report a bribe. They should report them to the police, EFCC, ICPC or any other office of government that deals with that.”