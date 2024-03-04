Bandits Attack Benue Communities, Kill Soldier, Residents

Over the weekend, suspected bandits are said to have carried out separate attacks in Kwande and Apa Local Government Areas of Benue State, killing a number of individuals, including a soldier.

The attacks reportedly happened on Saturday and Sunday in Udedeku community of Maav-Ya, Mkoonmom District, Mbaikyor Council Ward, Turan Jato-Aka, and Ochumekwu in Kwande and Apa LGAs, respectively.

Naija News reports that local sources said the bandits stormed the Kwande community of Udedeku, killing a number of people in the process.

There are reports that some residents are currently missing.

The Force Commander of Operations Whirl Stroke, Major General Sunday Igbinomwanhia, confirmed the tragic attack and said that one soldier was killed and another was injured when suspected armed bandits attacked soldiers stationed in Ochumekwu, Apa LGA.

He said, “Suspected armed bandits have attacked soldiers deployed in Ochumekwu, Apa LGA, killed one personnel, and wounded one.

“The troops in response killed three and injured several of them. They recovered one AK-47 rifle and rounds of ammunition from them.”

The OPWS Commander stated that forces were carrying out a clearance operation to drive out suspected armed foreign bandits who had invaded the LG in relation to the attack in Kwande.

However, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, confirmed the invasion of Kwande’s forest, but she claimed not to have heard of any killings.