Again, Court Sets New Date For Nnamdi Kanu’s N1 Billion Suit Against FG, DSS

The Federal High Court in Abuja has once again postponed the N1 billion lawsuit filed by the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, against the Federal Government.

The next hearing is now rescheduled for March 18, Naija News understands.

Previously, it was reported that Justice James Omotosho had fixed the hearing for today (Monday), but no lawyer appeared on behalf of Kanu.

During the resumed hearing, the defence counsel informed the court that they had not yet received the necessary documents related to the case.

However, Kanu’s lawyer stated that they had already completed all the required procedures for serving the defence.

The judge then adjourned the matter to allow the plaintiff to serve the defence in the suit.

Naija News understands that Kanu, represented by his lawyer Ejimakor, had lodged a fresh lawsuit with the reference number FHC/ABJ/CS/1633/2023, seeking the protection of his fundamental rights while in custody.

The applicant, in the initial motion dated and submitted on December 4th, named the Federal Republic of Nigeria (FRN), Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Department of State Service (DSS), and its Director-General as the first to fourth respondents, respectively.

The lawsuit was filed in accordance with Order II, Rules 1 & 2 of the Fundamental Rights Enforcement Procedure Rules 2009, among other applicable regulations.

Within the motion, the detained IPOB leader requested eight reliefs.

The relief read thus: “A declaration that the respondents’ act of forcible seizure and photocopying of confidential legal documents pertaining to facilitating the preparation of his defence which were brought to him at the respondents’ detention facility by his lawyers, amounted to denial of his rights to be defended by legal practitioners of his own choice.

“A declaration that the respondents’ act of refusing or preventing his counsel from taking notes of details of counsel’s professional discussions/consultations with him at DSS detention, with said discussions/consultations relating to the preparation of his defence, amounted to a denial of his right to be given adequate facilities for the preparation of his defence by legal practitioners of his own choice.

“A declaration that the respondents’ act of eavesdropping on his confidential consultations/conversations with his lawyers on matters relating to the preparation of his defence during the lawyers’ visitations amounted to a denial of the applicant’s right to be given adequate facilities for the preparation of his defence and to be defended by legal practitioners of his own choice.”

Kanu denounced the actions as illicit, unauthorized, unconstitutional, and a violation of his basic entitlement to a just trial, as protected and ensured by Section 36(6)(b) & (c) of the amended 1999 Constitution and Article 7(1)(c) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights.

Consequently, Kanu petitioned for a court order to prevent and forbid the respondents from forcefully confiscating and duplicating confidential legal papers delivered to him at the detention centre by his legal representatives.

Kanu also seeks “An order of injunction restraining and prohibiting the respondents from their act of refusing or preventing the applicant’s counsel from taking notes of details of counsel’s professional discussions/consultations with the applicant during the counsel’s visitation with the applicant at the premises of respondents’ detention facility.

“An order of injunction restraining and prohibiting the respondents from their act of eavesdropping on the applicant’s confidential consultations/conversations with his lawyers on matters relating to the preparation of the applicant’s defence during the lawyers’ visitations with the applicant at the detention facility.”

Kanu has requested a court order that would require the respondents to provide him with an official letter of apology for violating his fundamental right to a fair hearing.

Additionally, the IPOB leader is seeking a court order that would oblige the respondents to collectively and individually compensate him with the amount of N1 billion.

This compensation is intended to cover the various damages he endured, including mental, emotional, psychological, and other forms of harm resulting from the violation of his rights.