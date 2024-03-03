Nigeria’s Economy Would Not Be In ‘Sorry State’ If Jonathan, Buhari, Tinubu Built On Obasanjo’s Economic Foundation – Peter Obi

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party at the 2023 general election, Peter Obi suggests that the economy of Nigeria would have been better if past and the present president built on the economic foundation laid by former president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Making this assertion in a statement made available on his official X account, Obi hailed the former president for courageously lending his voice to the demand for good governance.

He wrote, “President Obasanjo has remained a true and exceptional patriot whose ultimate desire is the development and progress of our nation. His love for the nation is very evident in his firm commitment to the unity and peace of our dear country.

“President Obasanjo remains a true leader who not only engineered so many positive transformations in our nation but put in place a sound economic foundation, which if we had followed, we would not be in the sorry state we are today. With our dear nation, going through very challenging times, and occasioned leadership failure, President Obasanjo has continued to courageously add his voice to the demand for good governance in the country. He not only speaks, but he takes actions to ensure that our nation is saved from further chaos. As a father figure, he has continued to inspire and mentor the younger generation in transformational leadership.”