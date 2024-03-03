Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 3rd March, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 3rd March 2024.

The PUNCH: The Federal Government has threatened to sanction foreign airlines that fail to comply with the directive to release low inventory tickets within weeks. The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority had met with airline operators, the NCAA, foreign airlines, and the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies in Abuja last week where the directive was handed down.

Vanguard: President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Policy Coordination, Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman, and the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, announced last week that the 12-year-old Oronsaye Report, which recommends the merging of some Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government (MDAs) to reduce the cost of government while restructuring the public service for efficiency, will now be fully implemented after more than a decade delay.

The Nation: Some electricity distribution companies (DisCos) are partly responsible for the incessant power outages experienced in the country, according to disclosures made by the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, yesterday. The minister alleged that such discos have deliberately not been taking up power supply from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), thus denying would be consumers electricity supply.

Daily Trust: Traders in the North East geopolitical zone of the country have said that the increasing amount of mutilated banknotes in circulation is hindering small business transactions in the zone.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.