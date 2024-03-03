Nigerian Navy Intercepts Ghanaian Vessel With Stolen Oil

The Nigerian Navy Ship Beecroft Operation Delta Sanity has confirmed the interception of a Ghana-owned motor tanker, SWEET MIRI, for its alleged involvement in crude oil theft.

The Navy revealed in a statement released over the weekend that the vessel was seized 174 nautical miles away from the Nigerian coast, which is roughly 320 kilometers, while en route to Benin Republic.

The statement released by the NNS Base Information Officer, Lieutenant H Ibrahim, revealed that the SWEET MIRI motor tanker had a total of 13 crew members on board during the time of the arrest – one Ghanaian and 12 Nigerians.

Also the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral MB Hassan, mentioned in the statement that the vessel was transporting around two million liters of the suspected product without proper authorization.

Naija News learnt that the vessel had deliberately turned off its Automatic Identification System on February 25, 2024, in an attempt to avoid detection.

Hassan further mentioned that the violation required the dispatch of Ship ABA for the purpose of examining the ship, which was subsequently discovered to be transporting substances believed to be crude oil.

He noted that NNS Sokoto was deployed to intensify the search and intercept the vessel.

The statement read, “The Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT under the strategic leadership of Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga who is also the Maritime Component Commander Operation AWATSE, arrested a vessel, Motor Tanker SWEET MIRI suspected to have been involved in crude oil theft. The vessel had 13 crew, one Ghanaian and 12 Nigerians.

“The MT vessel has been a vessel of interest to the Nigerian Navy and she was arrested 174 nautical miles off the coast of Nigeria, approximately 320 kilometres, heading to the Benin Republic.

“On February 25, 2024, the vessel was observed to have switched off its Automatic Identification System to avoid detection. This necessitated the deployment of the Nigerian Navy Ship ABA to investigate the vessel. Subsequently, she was found carrying products suspected to be crude oil. Thereafter, NNS SOKOTO was deployed to double up the search and interdict the vessel. On arrival, it was discovered that she was carrying about two million litres of the suspected product without approval.”

The FOC also revealed that the ship is under the ownership of a Ghanaian individual and is registered in Ghana.

Additionally, it was mentioned that the ship is available for any agency interested in obtaining samples for analysis in order to verify the vessel’s involvement.

“In line with the directive of Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral EI Ogalla, the vessel owned by a Ghanaian and registered in Ghana by a Ghanaian company is opened for other agencies to come and take samples and carry out their independent investigations to find out the culpability of the vessel.”

In addition, when providing a status report on the previously apprehended Motor Tanker VINNALARIS, the FOC mentioned that the CNS has directed for thorough investigations into all detained vessels, going beyond just the crew to expose the masterminds.

Furthermore, he commended the Department of State Services for their support in aiding the Nigerian Navy with investigations into cases of crude oil theft.

Lately, Nigeria has been facing a surge in cases of oil theft and illicit refinery activities across the country, Naija News reports.