‘Your Political Comments Are Alien To Us’ – TUC Replies Tinubu

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has berated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his recent comments on labour unions in the country.

Naija News recalls that President Tinubu, during the inauguration of the Lagos Red Line Project in Lagos on Thursday, told the labour unions to stop their protests and wait for 2027 if they wish to participate in the electoral process.

The President also called on organised labour to maintain peace as they are not the only voice for Nigerians.

But in an interview on Channels Television on Friday, the President of the TUC, Festus Osifo, said members of his union are not politicians and that they have the right to protest.

Osifo stated that the TUC is only interested in the welfare of its members and, indeed, the entire Nigerian masses and should not be dragged into politics

He said: “I listened to that comment yesterday where he said that we should wait for 2027 if we want to contest for elections. I could speak for Trade Union Congress, we are not politicians, we are unionists, it is our right to protest – it is a fundamental right of every single Nigeria.

“So we don’t have issues with protests, when need be, people will exercise their rights and people must protest. In terms of waiting till 2027 to enter into politics, I don’t think that is something we could dabble into because I, as an individual, am not a card-carrying member of any political party.

“What I am interested in is the welfare of my members and indeed the entire Nigerian masses. So, what the president said for me is alien to us because the right to protest and the right to strike is that of the workers.

“There are condition precedents, for the fact that you are going on protest or strike, there are some things that led to it, those fundamental issues must be addressed.”