Stop All Capital Projects, Address Economic Crisis – Ozigbo Tells Tinubu

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Valentine Ozigbo, has urged President Bola Tinubu to put a halt to capital projects and tackle the economic hardship plaguing the country.

Ozigbo stated this while supporting the party’s caucus in the Anambra State House of Assembly, which called on the President to treat the economic situation in the country as an emergency.

The caucus, consisting of eight lawmakers, had, during a press briefing on Thursday, decried the level of hardship and insecurity in the country.

Ozigbo, while supporting the lawmakers, said, “I lend my voice to that of LP inner caucus of Anambra State House of Assembly to call on governments on all tiers to be responsive to the immediate plight of the people, which is hunger and insecurity.

“I think the call is timely because our people are going through excruciating pains as a result of policies that are not of immediate expedience. I hereby fully endorse the communique.

“What the people are experiencing at the moment has moved from poverty to chronic hunger, and to compound issues, security has nose-dived abysmally.”

Ozigbo also commended the sacrificial spirit of the caucus in agreeing to forfeit their basic salary for six months to feed their constituents.

He said this deserved emulation by other lawmakers and enjoined them to continue to uphold the manifesto of the LP flag bearer in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi.