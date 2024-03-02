Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Saturday 2nd March, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Saturday 2nd March 2024.

Saturday PUNCH: Over 70 million bank customers are at risk of losing access to their accounts when the Central Bank of Nigeria’s directive on restricting accounts without Bank Verification Numbers and National Identification Numbers goes into effect. The CBN had on December 1, 2023, in a circular directed that a ‘Post no Debit’ restriction be placed on all bank accounts without the BVN and NIN from Friday, March 1, 2024.

Vanguard: It may never be known whether the man, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would have gone ahead to contest in the 2023 presidential election if he had an idea of what had gone down under the eight-year rule of Muhammadu Buhari.

The Nation: The battle to shore up the value of the Naira and clean up the financial system continued yesterday with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revoking the operating licences of 4,173 Bureaux De Change (BDC).

Daily Trust: The resignation of the Kano state Hisbah Board Commander General, Sheikh Aminu Daurawa, Friday morning following criticism of his mode of operation by the state governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is posing a serious challenge to Kano’s battle with immorality.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.