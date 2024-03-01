Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday 1st March, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Friday 1st March 2024.

The PUNCH: Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, on Thursday, said previous national conferences organised to address the challenges facing Nigeria were deceitful, saying the exercises were merely held to pacify aggrieved Nigerians. Soyinka stated this while delivering a public lecture in celebration of the 50th anniversary of PUNCH Nigeria Limited, the publishers of The PUNCH, Saturday PUNCH, Sunday PUNCH, and PUNCH Sports Extra.

Vanguard: Confusion reigned in the banking industry yesterday as some banks restricted access to bank accounts not linked to the National Identity Number, as directed by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

The Nation: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday objected to incessant strikes and threats of industrial action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). Noting the ruptured relations between government and Labour, he faulted the four industrial actions within nine months of the administration.

Daily Trust: Many residents of Gonin Gora, Kakau Ward, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State blocked the Kaduna-Abuja highway following the killing of two local vigilantes and abduction of several residents by bandits in the area Thursday morning.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.