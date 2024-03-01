Kunle Afolayan: ‘I Once Felt Erection From My Father When I Hugged Him’ – Nollywood Actress

Nigerian broadcaster cum Nollywood actress, Katherine Obiang, has disclosed she once felt an erection when she hugged her father one morning.

She disclosed this on the Jasiri show while reacting to the trending video of movie director, Kunle Afolayan, dancing with his daughter, Eyiyemi.

The video sparked mixed reactions online, with many saying the dance was too intimate and inappropriate for a father and daughter.

Addressing the issue, Katherine disapproved of the dance, emphasizing that such incidents could end innocent interactions between a father and daughter.

According to her, she once felt an erection when she hugged her father, and after the encounter, she realized that her interactions with her father had to change, and she refrained from hugging him as she used to.

She said, “Suppose as he was dancing with his daughter like that and had an erection what would happen? Because it’s normal na, he is a man.

“When we were younger, we used to go to my dad’s room to play, but in the morning, when you want to hug your dad because you love how he smells, I felt an erection, and I arranged myself, and that was the last time because I realized at that point that playtime is over. I didn’t need to be schooled about that.”