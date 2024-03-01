Hardship: What Did He Promise You? – Atiku’s Aide Reveals Why Tinubu Claims He Built Lagos

Paul Ibe, the senior spokesman to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has questioned Nigerians on the electioneering promise of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Ibe, during an interview on Arise TV News, rubbished claims that Tinubu singlehandedly built Lagos State.

According to him, President Tinubu assumes he built Lagos while ignoring that the state had been the Federal Capital for several years and had enjoyed resources and infrastructural development.

Ibe said Nigerians have been waiting for the magic Tinubu claimed to have done in Lagos, but instead, the President has been doing trial and error for the last nine months.

He added that Tinubu’s key promise to Nigerians was to take the path of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who some of his policies did not sit well with many Nigerians.

He said, “I wonder where the claim that he built Lagos came from. Now is the time for the hard work; let him work the talk.

“Prophet Tinubu, before he became President Tinubu was speaking about this time in 2012 in the episode you referred to.

“Because there’s nothing in that letter that could not be situated in 2024. We’ve been waiting for the magic that Tinubu had.

“The magic that led to his building Lagos, forgetting that Lagos had been a Federal Capital for donkey years. Had enjoyed resources and infrastructural development so I wonder where the claim that he built Lagos came from.

“So now is time for the hard work. Let him work. Where is the magic… attributed to him?

“Where is his so-called economic team? What we’re seeing in the last nine months is trial by error. It’s a kabu-kabu kind of economic policy…nothing seems to have changed. But again, let’s ask ourselves this question, what did Tinubu promise us?

“Tinubu promised us he was going to follow the path of former President Muhammadu Buhari. And what was that path? Massive taking of loans, where loans were being taken to pay the interests for loans, Buhari was known for bigotry and nepotism… we thought we’d seen the worse. It is a continuation of Buhari’s policies.”