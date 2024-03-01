Gov Alia Bans Political Gatherings In Benue Over Worsening Security Crisis

Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, has suspended all political meetings till further notice due to the tense security situation in the state.

Making this disclosure in a statement on Thursday, the chief of staff to the Benue governor, Paul Biam, detailed that the decision followed an intelligence on the volatility of the security atmosphere in the state.

The statement read, “I write to inform you that Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has banned all political gatherings in any form, be it inter or intra party or groups in Benue State till further notice.

“This has become necessary following intelligence on the volatility of the security atmosphere in the state. It is certainly not news to you how the security atmosphere in the state is charged following the unprecedented influx of armed herdsmen in the state.

“You are, by this notification, invited to enforce this directive. Accept the assurances and best regards from the Governor of Benue State.”

The latest directive comes barely a week after the Benue State Security Council issued a 14-day ultimatum to herders who violated the state’s anti-open grazing rule to stop rearing their animals outside ranches.

Meanwhile, a violent clash between rival cult factions has resulted in the deaths of at least seven individuals, with one of them beheaded in the North Bank region of Makurdi town, Naija News learnt.

Reports revealed that the conflict initially began last Friday at the North Bank Market, located close to the Nigerian Army School of Military Engineering (NASME), following a minor dispute between two members of the rival Red and Black cult groups.

Unfortunately, the situation quickly escalated into a brutal confrontation.

An eyewitness who confirmed the incident to journalists on condition of anonymity revealed that the bloody incident unfolded when a member of one of the cult factions arrived at the North Bank Market, near NASME, intending to make a purchase.