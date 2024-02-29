Shehu Sani Reacts To Size Of Tinubu’s Delegation To Qatar

A former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the size of the delegation to follow President Bola Tinubu to Qatar.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu, who will visit the Arabian country for a business and investment meeting scheduled for March 2 and 3, 2024, will be accompanied by 38 others, including his sons.

In a post via his official X handle on Wednesday, Sani reminded the President that the number of officials in his entourage should not be more than 20, as promised.

The former lawmaker added that the presidency should come out later to explain that some aides travelled to Qatar on their own.

He wrote: “As the President travels to Qatar, just to remind him that the number of officials in his entourage should not be more than 20 as he promised. There should be no “they travelled on their own”.”

Recall that the President approved cost-cutting measures that involve slashing, by 60%, the official entourage on local and international travels.

According to the Presidency, the directive applies to the Offices of the President, Vice President, First Lady, Wife of the Vice President and all Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

It said on international trips, the President has directed that no more than 20 individuals be allowed to travel with him. That number will be cut down to five in the case of the First Lady.

The presidency said the number in the entourage on official international trips for the Vice President will be cut to five. The number that will be placed as a limit on the wife of the Vice President is also five.