Review Oronsaye Report Before Implementation — Reps Tell Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has been asked by the House of Representatives to thoroughly examine the Oronsaye report before going ahead with its implementation.

In plenary on Thursday, Kama Nkemkanma and two other members presented a resolution of urgent public importance, which resulted in the call.

However, the House requested that Tinubu order a thorough examination of the Goni Aji Report, which examined the Oronsanye Report (2012), the Ama Pepple White Paper, the Ebele Okeke White Paper, the White Paper issued by the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan, and the White Paper from the Oronsanye Report (2012) in light of present-day circumstances.

Nkemkanma, the motion’s sponsor, stated that there would undoubtedly be unforeseen ramifications, implications, and outcomes from the complete execution of the 2012 Oronsaye report in 2024.

He argued that “the full implementation of the report will not substantially reduce the cost of governance as it does not reflect the current situation in the Public Service of the Federation.”

The motion was adopted without debate and passed.

Naija News had earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu on Monday ordered the implementation of the report. Since the directive was issued there have been fears that the directive would result in massive job loss.

However, the President Bola Tinubu-led government has assured that implementing the report would not result in any job loss.