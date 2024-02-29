NSCDC Reveals Where Criminals Are Hiding In Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has identified areas where criminal elements are lurking in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

On Thursday, the Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Audi, noted that recent intelligence reports have indicated the presence of criminals in the hills of Gwagwalada and Kwali area councils of FCT.

Naija News understands that Audi disclosed this during the inauguration of the new Operation Office of the NSCDC at the Headquarters of the Kwali Local Government Council in Abuja, where he emphasized the need for collaboration between NSCDC personnel and sister agencies operating in the Gwagwalada and Kwali axis of the FCT.

He issued a directive to flush out any remaining bandits and kidnappers within these areas.

Audi said: “Citizens and residents of Kwali should be on alert because we understand that some bad guys are infiltrating these hilly areas of Kwali and Gwagwalada.

“We enjoin all residents of these areas, and in particular Kwali to provide timely information to security agencies who are now working in synergy to flush out all these bad guys.

“They have been degraded elsewhere, so we have to get rid of them from the entire FCT.”

In recognition of the Kwali Area Council’s commendable efforts in constructing a suitable structure for the NSCDC, Audi expressed gratitude and assured that the Corps would reciprocate by diligently fulfilling their duty of safeguarding lives, properties, and critical national assets in the area.

Furthermore, Audi officially launched three trucks equipped with firearms at the NSCDC’s FCT Command headquarters, aiming to enhance the command’s ability to combat criminal activities within the FCT, Naija News reports.

However, Audi issued a stern warning to the Corps’ personnel, emphasizing that the newly inaugurated equipment should not be utilized to intimidate, harass, or mistreat Nigerian citizens. Instead, it should be solely employed to confront and neutralize terrorists, kidnappers, and bandits.

In his remark, the Commandant of the FCT Command, Olusola Odumosu, commended the CG for his transformative leadership, which has positively altered the perception of the Corps over the past three years.

“The FCT Command has now been recalibrated to face crime headlong. Besides our regular patrols, the tactical squad will be strategically positioned within the territory to ward off criminals,” Daily Trust quoted Odumosu saying.