Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 29th February, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 29th February 2024.

The PUNCH: The Nigerian Communications Commission has ruled out an extension of the February 28, 2024 deadline for the linkage of Subscriber Identity Module cards to National Identification Numbers. As a result, telecommunication companies have been directed to bar 12 million lines which have not been linked to the owners’ NINs after the expiration of the deadline.

Vanguard: Workers and the Federal Government sharply disagreed, yesterday, over how the implementation of the Steve Oronsaye report will affect jobs in the country. While the Federal Government allayed fears of job losses in the implementation of the report, which seeks to rationalise government agencies and parastatals, workers warned that there will be massive job losses.

The Nation: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday said his administration would lay a solid foundation before restructuring the country to foster proper federalism. Shedding light on conditions for an overhaul, he explained that a proper foundation would involve carrying out successful economic and fiscal reforms capable of supporting a restructured country.

Daily Trust: About 11.2 million active Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards yet to be linked to their owners’ National Identity Numbers (NINs) will be blocked today. Telecom operators, who confirmed this to Daily Trust yesterday, said this was in compliance with the directive by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.