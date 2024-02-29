House Of Reps Call For Two-Week Extension Of JAMB Registration

The House of Representatives has instructed the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to prolong the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration period by two weeks.

During Thursday’s plenary session in Abuja, a motion titled “Need to extend UTME registration by JAMB,” sponsored by Hassan Shinkafi, addressing urgent public importance, led to the resolution.

In his motion, Shinkafi pointed out that the UTME registration, starting from January 15 and ending on February 26, 2024, has encountered difficulties due to the nation’s economic woes, preventing numerous families from registering their children within the allotted timeframe.

Stressing the importance of an extension from JAMB, he highlighted the risk of many candidates being unable to register and join the exercise, resulting in reduced coverage and participation in this year’s UTME nationwide.

Shinkafi appealed to lawmakers for intervention, emphasizing that an extension would motivate parents of underprivileged students to register their children for the examination.

While pressing for JAMB to prolong the registration by two weeks, the House also instructed the relevant committees on Education and Legislative Compliance to ensure stringent compliance.

Meanwhile, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has invited all interested candidates to purchase and register for its 2024 Direct Entry (DE) examination.

Naija News reports that the exam body announced the sales of the DE forms on Tuesday, stating that the registration procedure will commence on Wednesday, 28th February 2024, and conclude on Thursday, 28th March 2024.