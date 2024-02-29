Eight Key Details About The Lagos Red Line Rail Project

President Bola Tinubu officially opened the Lagos Red Line rail project on Thursday.

Naija News reports that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced that the Lagos Red Line Mass Transit rail system, covering a 27-kilometre stretch from Agbado to Oyingbo with eight stations, is expected to transport over 500,000 passengers daily once fully operational.

The Governor highlighted that the LMRT Red Line aims not only to enhance the city’s mobility but also to transform its urban landscape and establish a new trajectory for development by linking crucial points across Lagos, thereby unlocking opportunities, fostering growth, and promoting a sustainable future.

Here are eight key points about the Lagos Mass Transit train:

1. The first phase of the LRMT project is anticipated to enable 37 trips daily and cater to over 500,000 passengers daily.

2. The rail spans 27 kilometers in length.

3. It encompasses eight stations from Agbado in Ogun State to Lagos State, including Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, before concluding at Oyingbo.

4. Ten vehicular overpasses and pedestrian bridges have been erected to separate train traffic from vehicular and pedestrian flows, ensuring operational smoothness and commuter safety.

5. The LMRT project is overseen by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority under the state’s Ministry of Transportation.

6. Its objective is to ease traffic congestion, reduce road accidents, and enhance commuter safety in Lagos.

7. The Red Line will employ a diesel-powered Diesel Multiple Unit system, utilizing on-board diesel engines to drive multiple-unit trains.

8. The Red Line project represents a significant investment in Lagos’ urban transportation infrastructure, with initial cost estimates totalling $135 million under the Greater Lagos Urban Transportation Project, managed by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).