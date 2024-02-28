Tinubu To Visit Akeredolu’s Family, Fasoranti In Ondo

President Bola Tinubu is set to visit Ondo State for a condolence visit to the family of the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, marking a significant gesture of solidarity and respect from the nation’s leader.

The visit to Owo, where the late governor’s family resides, is part of the President’s itinerary aimed at paying homage and expressing sympathy over the recent loss.

Following his visit to the Akeredolu family, President Tinubu is scheduled to meet with the Olowo of Owo Kingdom, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, further solidifying the traditional bonds and showcasing the government’s support for the community during this period of mourning.

The President’s engagements will continue in Akure, the state capital, where he is expected to visit the national leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti.

Accompanied by the state governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, alongside national and state leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Tinubu’s visit underscores the importance of unity and compassion within the political landscape.

In anticipation of the President’s visit, security measures have been heightened in both Akure and Owo communities, with a heavy presence of armed security personnel deployed to ensure safety and order.