‘Part Of Oronsaye Report Already Implemented Before Tinubu’s Recent Directive’

Director-General of the Bureau of Public Sector Reforms, Dasuki Arabi, has informed Nigerians that some aspects of the Oronsaye Report have already been implemented prior to President Bola Tinubu‘s recent directive.

Naija News reports that the Federal Executive Council on Monday approved the implementation of the recommendations of the Oronsaye panel on the restructuring and rationalisation of the Federal Government’s agencies and commissions.

The government said the implementation of the policy would involve the merging, subsuming, and scrapping of agencies with similar functions.

Speaking on Channels TV on Wednesday, Arabi explained that the Oronsaye report goes beyond scrapping or streamlining ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

According to him, the report calls for a comprehensive restructuring of the entire federal civil service and critical government ministries.

Arabi also urged Nigerians to remain patient as the team assigned to implement the report was officially formed, emphasizing that positive changes would emerge from the wonderful work.

He said, “I want to inform Nigerians that some aspects of the report, even before this time, have been implemented.

“Example, when you take Nigeria Financial and Intelligence Unit that was under EFCC, about three or two years ago it became an office on its own.

“The privatization of River Basin Development Authorities was part of the the recommendation of Oronsaye, some aspects of this have been done, quite a number of things have been done.

“Oronsaye [report] goes beyond the scraping, merging of ministries, departments and agencies of government. It has called for restructuring of ministries and agencies, it has called for management and staff audit of the entire federal public service, it has called for restructuring of some key ministries of government.

“So something positive is going to to come. My message to Nigerians is to be patient and allow the task team to be inaugurated. Something positive is going to come out of this wonderful work.

“Recall that we have been driving this exercise for many years, so everybody is happy that something positive is going to come out of it. At the end of all this work we are doing, we are urging Nigerians to consider Nigeria first before themselves.”