Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 28th February, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 28th February 2024.

The Nation: The Presidency has faulted the nationwide protests by the Nigeria Labour Congress, alleging that some people are leveraging the situation in the country for their political agenda. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, in an interview with TVC on Tuesday, monitored by one of our correspondents, said protests organised across the country by the NLC were unnecessary.

Vanguard: The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, yesterday made a 17-point demand to President Bola Tinubu to assuage the poverty, hunger and mass suffering inflicted on the citizens by the policies of the federal government.

The Nation: The economic situation will improve and pains will give way to prosperity, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assured Nigerians yesterday. Urging citizens not to despair, he said things would get better.

Daily Trust: Mixed reactions have trailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Monday directive on the implementation of the Oronsaye report on civil service reforms with modifications on scraping, merging and subsuming of some government agencies to reduce costs of governance. A group of civil society organisations (CSOs) has urged the president to work with the National Assembly in the implementation of the report.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.