JTF Intercepts Over 500,000 Litres Of Diesel In Rivers

The Joint Task Force (JTF) has reportedly confiscated more than 500,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly known as Diesel, in Rivers State.

The operation was conducted in accordance with President Tinubu’s objective to eradicate corruption in the country, Naija News understands.

During a conversation with journalists, the JTF commander of South-South Operations Delta Safe, Rear Admiral John Okeke, revealed that the seizure took place during Operation Delta Safe, which resulted in the apprehension of two vessels (MV Messiah and MV King James) linked to the illegal activity.

Okeke further stated that 17 individuals had been apprehended at the Onne Anchorage for lacking authorized documentation from the Nigerian Navy.

According to Channels Television, upon the apprehension of the vessels and individuals onboard, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission has taken custody of samples of the product found in the tanks for thorough examination.

Okeke strongly advised individuals involved in unlawful activities in the South-South region to cease their actions and instead participate in lawful trade.

The latest accomplishment achieved by the JTF is in line with the recent efforts of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited to combat crude oil theft in the Niger Delta and other oil-producing states across the nation, Naija News understands.