Economic Hardship In Nigeria Has Nothing To Do With Tinubu – Ambode

A former governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, said the country’s hardship did not begin with President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Ambode insisted that the country has had a long history of economic crisis.

He stated this at the Akinjide Adeosun Foundation, AAF’s 2024 Leadership Colloquium and Award: Chapter 8, with the theme: ‘Economic Asphyxiation–The Wisdom of Authentic Leaders’, held at Alliance Francaise, in Ikoyi.

The former governor, who said that Nigeria’s problem had a long history, said the country needs a courageous President like Tinubu to fix them frontally.

He said: “It (challenges) has nothing to do with the singular person called Mr President; but if we don’t understand the fundamentals, we will start playing the blame games. We need to face our problems frontally.

“The major issue is that we are even tired of not fixing our issues. Now, we have found somebody that has decided in person of President Tinubu.”

Speaking further, he urged Nigerians to stop the blame game and unite for the development of the country.

“Until we decide ourselves to say that we should unite for the common cause called Nigeria, the security issues will not go.

“We are all in a position to actually support Mr President, let us start to look at it from a different prism.

“We don’t have to wake up in the morning and talk ill of Nigeria. We get what we profess about Nigeria.

“We must think out of the box. We have to feed ourselves. When we start to think by ourselves and today we will resolve the issues concerning Nigeria, we will smile,” he added.